Boys and Girls Club Summer Program

Summer is approaching again and children will soon be getting restless from hanging out at home. So where can parents send their kids during the summer for some fun activities?

The Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade is offering it's 2019 summer program for area youth at four of their clubs.

"Our program is a really a fun time at the clubs. We have about 1,500 kids that come to our clubs and our program. It's about having a great experience, enjoying the clubs, and learning about all the different things that the world has to offer. Whether it's ice-skating, going to the movies or airboat rides in the Everglades, any opportunity that you see advertised, we're taking our kids to it," said President of Boys & Girls Club, Alex Rodriguez-Roig.

For pricing and more information head to http://bgcmia.org