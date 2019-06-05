Lifestyle Changes That Boost Your Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you feel like you’re stuck in a rut, and your physical fitness needs a reboot, listen up. Personal Trainer and Yoga Therapist Michael Kuang from Syphon Fitness says some well placed time walking can make a huge impact.

"You know a lot of times when we wake up we feel very stiff especially when we walk for the first few steps. Walking around stimulates the heart rate and you really start to get your day going in a positive upbeat mood," said Kuang.

And you don’t need to spend countless hours at the gym. Just some well placed time walking around can make a huge impact.

"If you're working in a building that has stairs, try to take the stairs instead of the elevator. If you're having a quick break, maybe go outside at take a quick walk around the block. Get some fresh air, some sunlight or some Vitamin D, it'll really help your mood," said Kuang.