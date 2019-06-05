Minimally Invasive Sleep Apnea Treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you suffer from sleep apnea, you’re not alone. In fact, according to Dr. Lee Mandel, the director of the South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center, sleep apnea is a common problem with serious health implications.

"Sleep apnea is pretty pervasive. It's about 1 in 50 people have sleep apnea in this country and about 500, 000 people are undiagnosed. About 100, 000 car accidents from sleep apnea, 1,500 of those end up in death per year. Furthermore, about 38,000 people a year die from the cardiac effects of having sleep apnea. So it's very pervasive, things like coronary artery disease, stroke, central obesity, diabetes, fatigue, irritability, these are all side effects of sleep apnea," said Dr. Mandel.

