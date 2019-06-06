THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

CPR Awareness Month

Posted 10:41 am, June 6, 2019, by

June is CPR Awareness Month. And if you think you don’t need to learn CPR, consider this: According to the American Heart Association, about 90 % of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.  And if you ever need to perform hands-only CPR, here is what you need to know:

"You want to have your arms locked out with your fingers interlocked and right down in the center of the chest. We need to compress the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 a minute, arms locked out and over the chest," said Rudy Marsala, CPR Instructor.

To learn more about hands-only CPR and conventional CPR with compressions watch Inside South Florida at 7 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.