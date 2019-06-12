06/14-06/15 Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s what’s happening in South Florida over the next few days. Friday night, The Venue Ft Lauderdale in Wilton Manors is the place to be to see Danity Kane.

Danity Kane is an American girl group, formed in 2005 on MTV’s Making The Band reality show and originally signed to Bad Boy Records and P Diddy.

Their self-titled debut album sold a million copies in the U.S and had two top 10 singles, “Show Stopper” and “Ride For You.”