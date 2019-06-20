Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been one year since Katsuya Brickell opened along Southeast 8th Street and South Miami Avenue. In honor of their opening they released an anniversary menu.

"The inspiration behind the menu, is small tapas and Izakaya type of food meant to be shared so that you can get more of different flavors. We have lunch and dinner with three-course anniversary items. You can start with the appetizers, which is the crispy rice tuna and we also have Hamachi jalapeños. For the 2nd-course we have the center-cut tenderloin prime with a splash of spicy teriyaki sauce," said Rangel Suarez, Chef de Cuisine.

