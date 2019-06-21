Miami Hurricanes Running Back Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are two months away from the start of UM’s college football season, as the Canes will take on the Gators in Orlando August, 24th. And since you may be craving a college football fix, here’s a look at one of Miami’s strongest position groups heading into the season, running back.

The group is led by junior DeeJay Dallas. He payed a bit in 2017 but really flourished last season. In 2018, Dallas ran for 617 yards, six touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per carry. He is viewed as the starter, and at 5’10” and 220 pounds he has a nice mix of size and speed.

Another guy to get excited about is Lorenzo Lingard. He was looking great in 2018 but suffered a season-ending knee injury. He is the fastest of the running backs and one of the fastest players on the team. If he is healthy he’ll add an element of explosiveness to an already potent backfield.