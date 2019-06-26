THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Fun Events In South Florida For This Weekend

Posted 12:20 pm, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:18PM, June 26, 2019

Here’s are a couple of must see events in South Florida this week.

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” is at the Broward Center now through Sunday.

It’s the story of the demigod Percy and his epic quest to fins Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods.

Watch a free concert on the beach next Friday! Friday Night Sound Waves is an event that happens every Friday night and on June 28th, Indie Pop artist Alex Dileo will be there.  The South Florida native will be performing from 6-9 p.m.

Friday Night Sound Waves will be going on until July 5th. For more information-head to myfortlauderdalebeach.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.