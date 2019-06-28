Couple goes to great lengths to find lost wedding ring in Pennsylvania lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWLEY, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is happy to have a priceless piece of jewelry back in their hands after if fell in a Pennsylvania lake, according to WNEP.

For the last 64 years and 56 days the wedding band has called Grace Paulnack's ring finger home.

"Even when I got operated on, they had to tape it. I wouldn't take it off," Grace Paulnack told WNEP.

But on Tuesday while grace was walking on her dock at Lake Wallenpaupack the unthinkable happened.

"You know how you try to balance yourself on a dock, well flip! She's waving her hands around and the ring flings off, the ring that no body could get off. And my two nieces were like, oh my god Aunt Grace, the ring just fell into the lake," said the Paulnacks.

The ring itself was only worth $10 back when Carl bought it - but to him it's worth a million bucks.

"I thought it was an omen. I thought it was an omen. This is the end of our life. I am not superstitious, but I thought, this is an omen. This is a harboring of things to come. Now she says, don't worry about it we will get another ring. Nope, I want that ring," said Carl Paulnack.

Carl called up members of Ledgedale Dive/Rescue Team to see if anyone could help and sure enough help came.

"It seemed like he was down there for forever. I guess it wasn't, but still. Then he said is it two rings, because yes the ring came apart. It's a nestle of rings. So when he came up and said, I think I found it...it was like a miracle for me," said Carl.

Carl, who was very determined to get them back, colored a piece of metal and dropped it where he believed the rings might have fallen.

"I just, hugged him even though he was soaking wet and had all that stuff on. I wanted to hug him but I was afraid I might push him in the water," said Grace.

Dive Lieutenant Rich Slidgerski said "Once I got the call, I knew we had to go out. Usually we see people on their worst days. This was something fantastic."

"II said Grace if I have to, I'll build a dam around this place, I'll pump the water out and find it myself but I am going to get those rings back," said Carl Paulnack.