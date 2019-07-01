Heather Monahan “Creates Confidence” with Podcast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heather Monahan is a best-selling author, a keynote speaker, and the top new podcast host at Podcast One. Her podcast is called “Creating Confidence With Heather Monahan” and, no matter what you do for a living, it will inspire you.

"I had been wanting to do a podcast ever since a year and a half ago when we first connected. I didn't have the bandwidth to do it myself. So I pitched myself to Podcast One, the largest podcasting company, I signed with them and we just launched a show a month ago called 'Creating Confidence With Heather Monahan.' It's all about how people can go through my journey with me and, every week, I bring on an amazing guest," said Monahan."

If you want to listen to Heather's podcast or learn more about her, go to Apple podcast or the Podcast One website. You can also check out her website heathermonahan.com.