Marlins Face Two Tough NL East Foes This Week

Your Miami Marlins are spending the July 4th holiday in the perfect place, Washington DC.

The Marlins will face the Nationals in our nation’s capital Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday’s game is at 7:05, Wednesday is at 6:05 and Thursday’s game is a rare 11:05 am start. The Nationals are back to playing good baseball after a nosedive through much of June. The Nats are 7th in the National League in team batting and 10th in team pitching.

The Marlins finish the week against another tough National League East team, the Atlanta Braves. Miami’s in Atlanta for a three game set, with first pitch on Friday at 7:20 pm, Saturday at 4:10 pm and Sunday at 1:20 pm. The Braves are having a fantastic season as they sit in first place in the division. Atlanta has the NL’s 5th best pitching staff and 4th highest ranked team batting average.

A big week against division foes for the Marlins.