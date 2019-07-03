Meet Jimmy Butler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It certainly seems the Miami Heat have made a big splash in NBA free agency. While the X’s still need to be crossed and the I’s still need to be dotted, it appears superstar Jimmy Butler will be joining the team. The Heat weren’t expected to be big players in free agency but this would be a huge splash.

Butler is one of the rare players in the league known as much for his shutdown defense as he is for his offense. Last season in Philadelphia, Butler averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game while shooting almost 35 percent from three point range. He’s a four time all star and a guy who constantly applies pressure on th e defensive end. His career began in Chicago in 2011 and in addition to the Bulls and 76ers, he’s also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s a four time All Star and a four time NBA All-Defensive Team honoree.