THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Meet Felicia & Felipe From HSBC

Posted 11:43 am, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47AM, July 8, 2019

If you're thinking of getting a pet, you'll definitely want to think twice before going to a pet store. Save a life and head to the Humane Society of Broward County to adopt your next furry friend. Cherie Wachter for HSBC, tells us more about two kittens who need homes.

"Meet Felicia and meet her little brother Felipe. They are 10-week-old kittens and they are full of energy. They love to play, they're curious, and they chase anything that moves. They're just two of the many cats that are here at Human Society of Broward County looking for a forever home. So if you've thought about adopting, head over to the shelter we open everyday at 10:30 am. and there's lots of love for sale," said Wachter.

For more information on the kittens or on other pets, head to humanebroward.com

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.