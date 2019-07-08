Meet Felicia & Felipe From HSBC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're thinking of getting a pet, you'll definitely want to think twice before going to a pet store. Save a life and head to the Humane Society of Broward County to adopt your next furry friend. Cherie Wachter for HSBC, tells us more about two kittens who need homes.

"Meet Felicia and meet her little brother Felipe. They are 10-week-old kittens and they are full of energy. They love to play, they're curious, and they chase anything that moves. They're just two of the many cats that are here at Human Society of Broward County looking for a forever home. So if you've thought about adopting, head over to the shelter we open everyday at 10:30 am. and there's lots of love for sale," said Wachter.

For more information on the kittens or on other pets, head to humanebroward.com