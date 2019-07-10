‘Every family has that one kid’: Wisconsin brothers’ fish photo goes viral

BROOKINGS, S.D. – It’s a fish tale that has photo proof to back it up.

Marika Daniels recently took her kids to the Children’s Museum of South Dakota to go “fishing” for rubber fish. She snapped a photo, and it wasn’t until she saw it that she realized her 18-month-old actually had the replica fish in his mouth.

“Every family has that one kid,” Daniels, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin joked on social media.

Since sharing the post on Facebook, it has gone viral.

“He’s just at that age where he puts everything in his mouth,” Daniels told Good Morning America. “They are rubber fish. They’re not real fish. After I saw the picture I said, ‘Oh my gosh, this is actually kind of funny’ — and apparently everyone else thought so too.”

Daniels says she has been tagged in countless posts as the original post has been shared over 500,000 times.

“I feel very humbled by all the likes, shares, smiles and laughs this picture has brought to so many people already,” Daniels wrote on Facebook.

“I think the world needs to smile and laugh more … I think that’s why this picture went viral,” she added.