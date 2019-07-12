El Mercadito at Marlins Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2019 major league baseball season is in full swing and Miami Marlins fans have plenty to be excited about, on and off the field.

The ballpark just announced its new line up of concessions, which includes Miami favorites such as Miami's Best Pizza, Novecento, Suviche and El Mercadito— which is a grab and go set up with fresh and healthy items that meet certain dietary needs of fans.

"Some of the great items we have in El Mercadito presented by Pepsi are greek pasta salad with olives, feta and tomatoes. We also have a gluten friendly wrap with chicken, jicama, black beans, and cilantro. We also have a vegetarian-vegan flatbread with lettuce, tomato and zucchini," said Executive Chef, Michael Finizia.

For more information on El Mercadito and for game tickets head to marlins.com