Helping South Florida Kids Thrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Children’ Trust is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to partner with the community improve the lives of all children and families in Miami-Dade County. And they recently held their 14th Annual Champions for Children Awards Ceremony.

"We consider it the Oscars of our events. We want to highlight trailblazers in our community and honor them cause they are the ones making a difference in the lives of children of Miami-Dade county.

One of the people honored was Michelle Forman with the organization Guitars over Guns. Michele received the Excellence in Direct Service to Children and Families Award.

"Keywords: surreal, humbling and purposeful. It hit me left field, unbeknownst to me, my organization nominated behind my back. I had no knowledge of it at all. You know, I don't do any of this for recognition ever, I would be lying if told you it didn't feel good to be seen and recognized for the dedication cause it's my life's work," said Forman.

Guitars Over Guns pairs professional musicians with local at-risk youth. And the impact music makes on these kids is immeasurable.

"It's more than talent, it's about connecting certain personalities together and the collective energy in that room is something else," said Forman.

For Sandra, and the Children’s Trust, it’s an honor to work with Michele and other wonderful trailblazers improving the lives of children and families in South Florida.

"To work with people and to have the opportunity to meet people like Michelle and organizations that we fund that are truly in the trenches. They're the ones doing the work and we-The Children's Trust provide the funding. But the fact is, the ones making a difference are these amazing people," said Sandra Camacho, Community Outreach Specialist.

For more information about the children’s trust go to thechildrenstrust.org and for more info about guitars over guns, head to guitarsoverguns.org