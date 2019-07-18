Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The iconic waterfront Key West tiki bar style restaurant— Monty's Raw Bar— is almost 50 years old.

And the Miami staple, located on South Bayshore Drive in Coconut Grove, continues to be a favorite spot for locals to eat and hang out by the water. Monty’s specializes in serving fresh-caught local fish, with of course, many other options on the menu.

"The inspiration here behind the entire the menu is the ocean or Key West theme. We are a marina so we try to keep it local fish," said Luis Izquierdo, Executive Chef, Monty's Raw Bar.

And even though it's not stone crab season in Miami, you can find Pacific stone crabs here on the menu.

"For six months, we do Pacific stone crabs. It's what we found to be most consistent with the flavor as far as the Florida stone crab," said Izquierdo.

