Marvel Studios Comes to San Diego Comic Con

The Superbowl for nerds and one of the biggest pop culture events in the world, San Diego Comic Con 2019 is now in full gear.

Thousands of fans from all around the world gather in San Diego to celebrate the year that was in pop culture.

Batwoman premieres this fall on the CW. But for fans at SDCC, they'll be treated with a special screening of the show and a Q&A with the cast on Saturday.

The big stand out of Comic Con is Marvel Studios. Last year, Marvel Studios did not attend SDCC, but after the success of Endgame and Far From Home, they return to Hall H Saturday night. With special panelists announced, expect big stars and big reveals from Marvel Studios.