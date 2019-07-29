Learn Tech Skills with Ironhack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ironhack in Miami wants to help you achieve your goal of getting a job in tech or launching your own business. Here’s what the company is all about.

"Ironhack is a global tech boot camp. We teach UX/UI Design, Web Development, Data Analytics - tech skills that people want to learn these days. Our two founders met when they were at Wharton Business School. Spain was going through a bad economic crisis in 2013 and there was 60% unemployment for people under 30. The tech boot camp model had been coming up in the U.S. and they decided to take that model to Spain. In our first couple years we had amazing success," said Alia Poonawala, GM, Ironhack Miami.

Ironhack is not the only game in town. But, there are a number of factors that set it apart from the competition.

