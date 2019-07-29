Video Game Teaches kids how to Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a 12 year old and a 15 year old in the house, video games are just the norm.

So when this mom found out about an educational game, she had to give the idea a try.

"The people involved in the game called to try and find people who would test it for them. I've got three boys so I thought this was the perfect opportunity to give it a go," said Sara Page.

Driving essentials is what it's called, an interactive driver-training simulation video game for all ages. It puts players through realistic situations without them actually getting behind the wheel, a helpful tool for a 15 year old with his permit.

"This really helps because of how simulative it is to actual life and actual driving," said Anders Page-Roth, 15 years old.

There are different settings and scenarios - city driving and various weather conditions.

Mom loves the concept and the kids do too.