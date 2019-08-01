Indulge in the Highest Standards of Pampering at Unbelievable Rates During Miami Spa Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ready to hit reset this summer and take some time to chill out? Some of the world’s top ranked spas in Miami are accessible at unbelievable rates.

So if you’ve ever been curious what these top of the line, luxury spas have to offer, now’s the time to check it out!

"We are able to offer great spa opportunities for locals as well as people who are coming to Miami on vacation," Maya Sanchez, Head Spa Therapist, Dermanova Med Spa.

At Dermanova Med Spa, indulge in the highest standards of pampering and relaxation with rejuvenation treatments.

"Here at Dermanove Med Spa, we are a full med spa. We offer services from manicures and pedicures, massage therapy, and lymphatic massage drainage. We offer the infared dome, which has a great deal for Miami Spa Month starting at $139," said Sanchez.

