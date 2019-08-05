Girl Donates Handmade Lip Balm for Autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nine-year-old Mariah Turner is in the kitchen creating her latest batch of lip balm. Mariah runs her own business, selling lip care and bath products, all of which she hand makes.

"Me and my mother just looked up different ways to make natural lip balms. We looked up different ways, and we watched a few videos. Then we tried it," said Mariah.

She launched the business a year ago to help her parents. She wanted to help pay for different costs that come along with raising her younger brother Manny, who lives with autism.

"It's really not all about having fun, selling the lip balm. She wants to make an impact. She knows exactly what her parents feel. She feels the emotion," Mariah's mother, Maude Turner, said.

So far, she's earned $750, a majority of which she's donated to Ability KC and Autism Speaks.

She's made a big impact in a short time and hopes to keep advocating for her little brother and others.