Newborn Left in Safe Haven Baby Box is Paying it Forward

Nearly 13 years ago, Greeley firefighters found a bait tackle box outside their door with a tiny baby inside. Today that baby is almost a teenager who credits this law for giving him a better life.

Tyler Dodd was left outside the station as part of Colorado's safe haven law, where parents can leave newborns with a fire station or hospital no questions asked.

Nearly 13 years old- Tyler loves the outdoors but also wants to pay it forward.

The Dodds preparing to move out of state, can't help but pay tribute to a place and the firefighters that changed their family's fate one last time.