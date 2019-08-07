It’s Going to Be a Jam Rockin’ Weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The action-packed live event on four wheels is back! Monster Jam hits the BB&T Center this weekend! Catch Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Monster Mutt and so many more compete in both monster truck racing and freestyle competition.

Exactly after two months after The Jonas Brothers released their highly anticipated fifth album "Happiness Begins", the siblings trio announced their North American tour!

The brothers have sold over 17 million albums worldwide. Six years following their split, the group reunited with the release of "Sucker", the song became the 34th song in history to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

