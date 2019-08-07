Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Across the country, the odds are stacked against students from low-income communities.

KIPP is also known as, Knowledge Is Power Program, is a national nonprofit network of charters educating nearly ninety thousand students between K-12th grade.

KIPP Sunrise Academy is Kipp's first school in South Florida and now with the 2019-2020 school year approaching, KIPP will be opening its second school, Kipp Liberty Academy in Liberty City.

"Kids can come from anywhere in the Broward or Miami-Dade area. They can apply, its open enrollment so there is no criteria to enter. We serve all students from, special education, english language learners, etc. The big mission is to support these students all the way through college. For students who come in from 5th-6th grade, they have the opportunity to attend all the way through 8th grade as we build this school up, and then they can go on to the high school that we're going to build," said Ian Bravo, School Leader Kipp Liberty Academy.

