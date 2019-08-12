THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Marlins Help Create New Food Pantry

Posted 11:55 am, August 12, 2019, by

 

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter stopped by on Friday to check on his players who were busy painting and fully stocking a new food pantry at the
Charles R Drew K-8 Center.

"We have some unfinished business here. This is a work in progress but it looks awesome," said Derek Jeter, Marlins CEO.

The effort being spearheaded by veteran infielder Martin Prado who was inspired by teammate Curtis Granderson. Even Billy the Marlin showing up to help create the new food pantry that will help feed families year round in Miami.

"If you do it from your heart, everything works out well," said Martin Prado, Marlins Baseball Player.

 

