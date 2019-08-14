Mr. Marlin Helps Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mr. Marlin himself, Jeff Conine, recently hosted his 8th Celebrity Poker Classic at the Hard Rock Casino with the help of Dolphins legends Mark Duper and Tony Nathan, Panthers legend Roberto Luongo - among others - enjoying a VIP reception and silent auction.

Proceeds benefit the Conine Clubhouse at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, giving families a place to stay for free while their little ones are being treated as patients. Conine said of his long-time charity work, “To be able to help raise funds for the children’s hospital, which is the most amazing organization I’ve ever been a part of, means everything to me. Turnout is going to be the biggest we’ve ever had.”

The Conine Clubhouse has helped more than 12-thousand families. And this year’s charity event raised nearly $200,000.