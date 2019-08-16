THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Foodie Fridays: Try Famous Empanadas at Marlins Park

Posted 10:29 am, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, August 16, 2019

Baseball season continues and, at Marlins Park, you can enjoy some of the best restaurants in Miami. Like the Argentinian eatery, Novecento.

"They bring many of their great concepts that they have inside their restaurants to Marlins Park. They have their famous handmade empanadas - steak empanada, chicken empanada and spinach empanada," said Michael Finizia, Executive

Next Friday, get a game ticket, a beer, soda or water, and an item from Novecento for just $30.

For tickets and more information, head to marlins.com/foodiefridays.

