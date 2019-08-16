New Movie “Ride” Overcomes Racism through Bike Riding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new movie “The Ride” getting an advance screening here in South Florida during the National Association of Black Journalist convention in Ft. Lauderdale.

This Fall flick is an emotional race relations “ride” starring Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. It’s based on the true story of BMX champion John Buukltjens who was

from a white supremacist family, but ended up being adopted by a couple, with his new dad being black.

"They overcame the racism through bike riding. It feels like the most important film I've ever made. It's not the biggest film I've ever made," said Hadeel Reda, Producer/Writer.

The movie reflects the racial tension going on in the country right now, but producer Hadeel Reda told me that wasn’t the plan.

"We had no idea the implication of the racial tension we were going to see," said Reda.

See Reda's full interview on Inside South Florida, Saturday night at 7 pm.