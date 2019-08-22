Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara’s Pregame Routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sandy Alcantara was an All-Star selection for the Miami Marlins this season. And while he’s explosive on the mound his pregame routine on the days he pitches is quite the opposite.

"For me, I take rests before my game, sleep well and come to the stadium . I drink a bottle of water, sit in my locker, see my phone and talk to somebody," said Alcantara, the Dominican born pitcher.

Okay, so no music before the game. But when Sandy does listen to music, he’s got a wide variety of tastes.

"I listen to all kinds of music - Hispanic music and English music," said Alcantara.

One thing the guy can do is pitch. And Sandy has fond memories about recording his first major-league strikeout in 2017.

"I struck out Buster Posey," said Alcantara.

