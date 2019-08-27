Best Apps For Back-To-School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The end of summer means back to school. Download these apps to to get to the head of the class.

Hone those math skills with Jump Numbers. The game helps little ones practice multiplication by counting to help save cute creatures called snortles. It’s a ton of fun and you’ll forget you’re learning, $3.

You know Ted Talks …

But Ted-Ed student talks tech lessons on everything from literature to science.The free to watch videos are animated… and encourage learners to take things further with additional resources like a quiz on what you just saw.

Packing lunches can get tedious, which is why an app called Lala Lunchbox wants to help.

Set up your kids with a customized creature to represent their lunchbox. Then, start adding items like fruits, veggies, protein and snacks. Get inspiration from add-on bundles that cost 2 bucks eac. When you’re finished building the weekly lunch boxes, everything you need shows up in a grocery list.

Study Blue features crowdsourced flash cards on just about any subject you can think of. And many of them are specific to classes at schools nationwide.

After a study session, take a pop quiz to help you prep for tests.

You can also search for answers to questions that show up in study materials.