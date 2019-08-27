Brews & Comics in Wynwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Located in the heart of Wynwood, J Wakefield Brewing is an independently-owned craft brewery and taproom, they combine beer and comics to create a refreshing drinking experience.

All around the taproom you can check our Star Wars art and now recently added, a superhero mural!

"This is our ode to comic book heroes, and we worked with Monzernater. We basically we wanted to do a split frame almost comic book page if we could, but like really take the best covers that we would find or what we thought were the best. So mine was obviously Batman and Superman, both were originally done by Jim Lee, this is our homage to that. He wanted to throw Wolverine, and Ironman in, and we had to have a strong female representation so we have Storm as well." said Johnathan Wakefield, owner J. Wakefield Brewery.

