Canes’ New Eco-Friendly Uniforms and New Fins Training Complex

The University of Miami Hurricanes have already kicked off the new college football season but we will have to wait until October 11th at Hard Rock stadium before they show off these new, alternate uniforms that are already making a big splash.

These new unis are made from repurposed and upcycled materials - mostly fishing nets and other nylon waste intercepted from the ocean. It’s all a nod to the University of Miami’s renowned Rosenstiel school of Marine and Atmospheric Science.

From the sea to a groundbreaking for the Miami Dolphins who recently broke ground on a new, 135 million-dollar training complex. The facility will open in spring of 2021 in Miami Gardens.

The Baptist Health Training Complex will also have a sports performance clinic available to everyone so we can all get the same care the professionals get.

Kirk Gimenez, Sports Insider for the C-W South Florida.