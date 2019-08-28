‘God has a great sense of humor’: Pirates pitcher, wife learn they’re expecting day after adopting daughter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams’ family is growing faster than expected!

In a Tweet posted Sunday, Williams said he and his wife, Jackie, learned they would be the adoptive parents to their daughter, JoJo.

The next day, he said, the couple got some more “divine” news.

“Jackie and I found out God has a great sense of humor by showering us with the grace of another child,” he wrote. Jackie is pregnant with a baby boy due in January.