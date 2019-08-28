Recovering Addicts Find Help in Imperium Wellness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Airboat rides in the Everglades is a unique way to help people recover from addiction. It's just one of the ways that the unique staff at Imperium Wellness goes above and beyond to help their patients.

"I get this all the time. 'Man, Orlando, when I was down there I remembered that airboat ride, I remembered horseback riding, I remember we went to Peace River. That made such a change in my life'," said Orlando Paz, Alumni Program Director, Imperium Wellness.

Paz helps those in recovery stay on the right path.

"When I talk about the place that I work, this place that I love, and the reason I love this place, it's because it's not really a job for me. It's more of a passion. Since I've been through this, I know how painful it can be. You just started that life-saving process and it's because of staff members like this that I've seen many lives changed and saved," said Paz.

