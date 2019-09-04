ArtsLaunch: Free Family Event in Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you need something to do this weekend, head to ArtsLaunch in Miami. It’s the biggest free community event at the Adrienne Arsht Center, that introduces the performing arts and other arts disciplines.

"There is something for everybody, all ages, and all different kinds of performances. The entire community will be invited to walk up on to the Ziff Ballet Opera house stage, which is a really cool opportunity. On that stage you will find an indoor street fair, there will be more than one-hundred-twenty arts organizations on that stage", said Andrew Goldberg, Adrienne Arsht Center Miami Arts Executive.

Some of the free activities also include dance classes, a Hamilton sing-along and chef demonstrations by James Beard Award Finalist, Chef Brad Kilgore.

"We've partnered with Big Bus, and were going to have an excursion out in the neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Haiti, Miami. Again this is all completely free", said Goldberg.

This is the fourth year of the festival. For more information about ArtsLaunch— head to http://arshtcenter.org