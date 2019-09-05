“Joker” is No Joke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last week Warner Bros. released the final trailer to DC’s “Joker”.

The film’s release isn’t until October but the movie already premiered at Venice International Film Festival and it received an eight minute standing ovation. Critics are raving that “Joker” might not only be an Oscar contender for best picture, but it will completely change the way we view comic books overall.

Critics are also praising Joaquin Phoenix. As he shines in the role, putting a full-throttle raw performance!

“Joker” hits South Florida theaters Friday, October 4th.