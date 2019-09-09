FPL Energy Analyzer Tool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s a new cool tech tool for Floridians, FPL now has a smart tool that can help you save energy and money.

"At FPL we are so excited with our new tool the FPL Energy Analyzer. It's actually a smart tool that allows our customers to see exactly where they are spending energy, what appliances are costing them the most. It's available to all of our FPL customers online, through a desktop or tablet. You just need your account login and information to activate the tool. Air conditioner's are actually the number one driver of higher energy bills, our AC costs can actually represent fifty-percent or more of our bill every month", said Florencia Olivera, FPL Spokesperson.

For more information visit: http://fpl.com/takecontrol