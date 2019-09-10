Video of hugging toddlers charms the internet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY - Let’s call it the toddler hug seen around the world.

26-month-old Maxwell and 27-month-old Finnegan have been best friends for over a year now.

The video captures their pure joy at the sight of one another on the street and running to give each other a hug.

“They just took off towards each other and I got my phone out as quickly as I can to record it they are just too cute together,” Michael Cisneros, Maxwells dad, told WPIX.

Cute is an understatement. Cisneros says he’s not normally one to post private things on Facebook but explains why he decided to in this case.

“With all the racism and hate going on I just think it’s a really beautiful video,” said Cisneros.

“The reason it’s getting attention is with a little black boy and a little white boy but if it can change someone’s mind or their view on things then it’s totally worth it.”

The comments online are mostly positive but there are some naysayers.

“There’s also comments on there that it was staged. Definitely not staged it’s just a lucky moment that I caught it on camera,” said Cisneros. “Now with all the attention it’s getting, it’s just a great story to tell him when he’s older.”

The pint-sized best friends have known each other for over a year now. It’s a special relationship and their parents are good friends as well.

“There’s not anyone else that comes close to Finnegan status in Maxwells eyes,” said Cisneros. “It’s great to spread the love and to show that kind of love and beauty in the world.”