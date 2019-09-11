Phil Collins is Making Dreams Come True

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Phil and Orianne Collins are making dreams come true in South Florida.

Last Saturday at Seaspice Miami, the little dreams foundation, founded by Phil and Orianne, hosted open auditions, where young performers showed off their talents.

"We look to see if the kids are talented. And see if we can help them to develop their talents and then to go forward in life," said Orianne Collins, co-founder of Little Dreams Foundation

The lucky dreamers who are selected, will receive weekly music lessons and coaching by industry professionals and numerous live performance opportunities, including the annual Little Dreams benefit gala.

That’s where Phil and Orianne’s son Nicholas, first got the chance to back his father in public.

"It's fantastic, I mean I look back at pictures of him you know as a 18-month-old on my lap, with sticks in his hand playing my drums," said Phil Collins 8x Grammy award winner & co-founder of Little Dreamers Foundation.

Catch the full feature on Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7 pm!