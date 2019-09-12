Batwoman, Supergirl Soar into Marlins Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Batwoman and Supergirl recently throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Marlins park.

These superheros getting a big welcome ahead of Batwoman’s big series premiere that’s quickly approaching on October 6th at 8PM, on the CW South Florida. Supergirl’s season premiere follows at 9PM, it’s all part of our new Super Sunday Night fall lineup.

Batwoman and Supergirl also getting to meet and greet Marlins fans during their recent afternoon at the ballpark. This Superhero Sunday was part of a big weekend at Marlins park, where the team started it’s efforts to collect hurricane Dorian donations for the Bahamas at the ballpark during this past, 7-game homestand. From water to diapers and non-perishable foods, Marlins fans donated for the cause, which all of South Florida has rallied behind.