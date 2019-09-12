WATCH, LISTEN & WIN in honor of Seinfeld’s 30th Anniversary

ENTER TO WIN THE SEINFLED SWEEPSTAKES W/ BIG 105.9
Here’s how:
WATCH Seinfeld weeknights at 11PM and look for the KEYWORD.
Week of 9/16 — Clue Revealed starting at 11PM on TV (Monday – Thursday); Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday
Week of 9/23 — Clue Revealed starting at 11PM on TV (Monday – Thursday); Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday
LISTEN the next morning to Paul Castronovo Show on Big 105.9
Listen starting at 8:30am with the Keyword TO WIN.
Winners will be chosen by the radio station (Tuesday – Friday).
8 qualifying winners will receive:
- A 3-night 4-days hotel stay at Hawks Cay Resort; Duck Key, FL
Valid for 12 months, subject to availability and blackout dates.
Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $1200.00 each
Prize value may vary depending upon departure location and time of travel. Other restrictions apply
(Prize can be modified at radio station discretion)