Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boatgating! Its tailgating on a boat. It's a lifestyle and with the Super Bowl in Miami this season, the people at Boat Trader are expecting this lifestyle to grow in popularity.

"Especially with the Dolphins not doing so great this year it's a nice way to get out on the boat and drown your sorrows out in the sun", said Ryan Mcvinney Content Specialist of Boat Trader.