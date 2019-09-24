A Behind the Scenes look at Carnival Studios in Davie!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you ever wondered where cruise ship performers get their acts together, we’ve got the answers. Welcome to Carnival Studios! The 44,500 square foot production facility in Davie, Florida has 21 studios, where performers spend up to six weeks perfecting their routines before boarding.

"This is the building blocks for all of our entertainment on the ships. All of our dancers, singers, musicians, and technicians come here prior to getting on the ship to learn all of the shows and parts they play on board", said Kerry Stables Director, Creative Development.

Over a thousand team members come through the studio every year and if you ever wondered what goes behind creating a show, it takes about a year to develop and then comes rehearsal.

