Miami Dolphins Double-up on Charity Events

The Miami Dolphins might be having a really tough start to the season, but the Dolphins are doing an amazing job of giving back to the community. Recently they doubled-up and did two charity events on the same day. Charles Harris, Raekwon McMillan and Christian Wilkins teamed up with Ashley Homestore to deliver and assemble beds for two families in Homestead, Florida. On the same day, September 17th, other Dolphin teammates worked with Feeding South Florida in Miami Gardens to pack food for people in need.

"Today players and front office staff are helping sort food for families in need of assistance. In South Florida alone we serve about 706,000 food insecure families, about one in five kids go to bed hungry every night. So the work the Dolphins are doing today is critical to make sure we get healthy food on the table for those families", said Sari Vatsake, Executive V.P. of Feeding South Florida.