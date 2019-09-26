THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Get Your Cape On at J. Wakefield Brewing

Posted 5:02 pm, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:01PM, September 26, 2019

The CW South Florida is kicking off fall premieres in a whole new way!

We’re teaming up with Y100 MIAMI, J. Wakefield Brewing, Multiverse Corps. Comics and more to bring you a night of superhero fun.

Come celebrate the premiere of Batwoman and Supergirl on Thursday, October 3 at J. Wakefield Brewing.

What to expect:
– FREE Giveaways
– Superhero Trivia
– Photobooth
– Much more!

Cosplay encouraged! Show us your best Batwoman! 🦇

Get your FREE tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-your-cape-on-tickets-73606134931

*FIRST 25 PEOPLE TO ARRIVE WILL RECEIVE AN EXCLUSIVE BATWOMAN SWAGBAG AND A CHANCE TO TASTE THE SPECIAL BATWOMAN BREW*

Must be over 21 to enter.

