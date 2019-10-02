Community Hero WOWing Us With Her Work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Get Your Cape On recipient is Natalia Wong, the Executive Director at the Wow Center, a non-profit program for adults with developmental disabilities.

Wong has worked at the WOW Center for 15 years. Her mission has been to help these adults with learning disabilities transition out of high school and help them reach their potential.

"People thank me for serving the WOW Center and I always tell them that for me it's a privilege. I feel that being surrounded by their unconditional love is life changing," said Wong.

That is how you Get Your Cape On!