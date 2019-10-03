Super Dancing Math Teacher: Prisca Noizaire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is not your typical 6th grade gifted math class. These children learn by doing the “quadrant dance.” The kids have fun and learn with music and technology all thanks to this week’s Super Teacher: Prisca Noizaire of Driftwood Middle School. Her students call her Mrs. Naz for short.

"You always want to be super. When you're super your students are super. Why not..you want to be a super teacher, your students to be super, you want everyone around you to be super," said Noizaire

"What makes her amazing is that she's not just a math teacher. Today we want teachers who know more than just the content, we need teachers who are innovative," said Steven Williams, Principal of Driftwood Middle School.