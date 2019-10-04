Celebrity Kung Fu Master Brings Message of Wellness to Miami Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kung Fu Master, Sifu Mathew, is a celebrity wellness expert to athletes and Hollywood superstars, including Gwyneth Paltrow. Mathew has healed thousands of people. He wants to spread the knowledge of what he's coined as " the martial arts of wellness."

"I work with the electricity of the body, teaching you how to absorb new electricity and new minerals in your body by how you position yourself and then I actually heal people with that," said Mathew.

This internationally renowned wellness expert recently moved to the Carillon Hotel on Miami Beach. He mentions how the heat in Miami and the water create a very balanced atmosphere for healing.

