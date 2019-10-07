Tomorrow’s Rainbow Miniature Horses Provide Free Grief Support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The non-profit organization “Tomorrow’s Rainbow” is hosting their sixth annual “Pony Jail n Bale” fundraising event on Sunday, 0ctober 13th.

"We open the farm to the public one time a year. Families come out for live music, games, prizes, and to meet our miniature horses. Just to have some good old fashion fun," said Abby Mosher, Founder/Executive Director of Tomorrow's Rainbow.

Tomorrow’s Rainbow works with children and teens who’ve experienced the death of a loved one by providing free grief support with the help of their four-legged grief counselors, free of charge. Mosher started the organization after she lost her husband in a head-on collision in April of 2000.

"My husband, Paul was killed instantly. My son, Dustin and I were hospitalized. I thought that there would be plenty of resources when we came back to Florida to help us heal. But what I found out was that it good thing we had insurance benefits available to us, because there were no children grief center in the community. That's when this PTA mom was going to change the grieving children were treated in our community forever. So that families who don't have the insurance benefits or money for therapy can still receive support after the tragic death of their loved ones," said Mosher.

The fundraising event will be held from noon to 3 pm at Tomorrow’s Rainbow miniature horse farm in Coconut Creek. For more information or to make a donation— head to http://tomorrowsrainbow.org